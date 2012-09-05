版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 22:55 BJT

US eases summer gasoline requirements in 8 southern states

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has waived federal requirements for some gasoline blends in eight southern states to help prevent supply constraints after Hurricane Isaac hit the Gulf Coast last week.

The agency said the storm caused an "extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance" that justified easing fuel requirements in those states through Sept. 15.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐