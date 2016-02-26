Gavilon names former Archer Daniels Midland executive as new CEO

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Feb 26 U.S. grain merchant Gavilon on Friday named a former Archer Daniels Midland Co executive as its new chief executive officer, following the departures of senior leaders.
Lewis Batchelder, who formerly was a senior vice president for agriculture services at ADM and chairman of Alfred C. Toepfer International, will become Gavilon's CEO on March 1, according to a statement.
Gavilon's former CEO Jim Anderson, its chief operating officer John Neppl, and Greg Konsor, who was vice president of North American grain, have stepped down, the statement said.
The company was confirming a Reuters report on the departures. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.