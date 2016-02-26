Gavilon names former Archer Daniels Midland executive as new CEO

CHICAGO Feb 26 U.S. grain merchant Gavilon on Friday named a former Archer Daniels Midland Co executive as its new chief executive officer, following the departures of senior leaders.

Lewis Batchelder, who formerly was a senior vice president for agriculture services at ADM and chairman of Alfred C. Toepfer International, will become Gavilon's CEO on March 1, according to a statement.

Gavilon's former CEO Jim Anderson, its chief operating officer John Neppl, and Greg Konsor, who was vice president of North American grain, have stepped down, the statement said.

The company was confirming a Reuters report on the departures. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)