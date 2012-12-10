UPDATE 4-More than 100 same-sex couples wed in Seattle after state law change

* 133 couples get married at Seattle City Hall
* Opponents had tried to block legalization in state
* National opinion shifts in favor of gay marriage
By Laura L. Myers and Jonathan Kaminsky
SEATTLE, Dec 9 Hundreds of well-wishers braved
cold and rain to celebrate 133 weddings at Seattle City Hall on
Sunday, marking the first day that same-sex couples could marry
in Washington state.
Washington, Maine and Maryland last month became the first
U.S. states to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples by a
popular vote, in a leap forward for gay rights.
"It means that I can use the word husband without question
or explaining," said Corianton Hale, a 34-year-old graphic
designer, who was one of the first to tie the knot at City Hall.
He married freelance copywriter Keith Bacon, 44.
"We originally registered to come down here to get married
at City Hall because we thought we'd just get in and get out,"
said Bacon. "It ended up being this incredible experience."
About 300 people waited outside City Hall in frigid drizzle
to cheer couples as they descended the steps to street level,
some throwing rice, blowing bubbles and handing flowers to the
newlyweds.
"I ' ve always said Seattle is a wonderful place to be gay,
because it's got so many wonderful straight people in it, and
you can see that here today on display," said Dan Savage, local
author, gay rights activist and syndicated sex advice columnist
who married Terry Miller.
"This is a party for same-sex couples in Seattle that is
being thrown by the entire city," he told Reuters.
The ceremonies - which lasted all day - were watched by
Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, a longtime same-sex marriage
supporter.
"What a wonderful thing to be able to support the commitment
of these couples to each other and to herald the beginning of a
new civil right," McGinn told Reuters inside City Hall.
McGinn's administration helped set up an efficient and
elegant operation to handle the multiple nuptials. Couples and
their guests lined up outside City Hall, then were ushered
inside to a relaxed reception room with white table-cloths,
small cupcakes in the colors of the rainbow and a pianist.
After a short ceremony at one of five wedding spots, couples
were greeted with cheers as they exited City Hall accompanied by
accordion music.
"It's really weird to have a whole bunch of strangers
cheering you coming out of City Hall for something that so many
people historically have been against. That's amazing," said
Carrie Carson, a 40-year-old management consultant who married
Lori Robb, 42, who works for technology giant Microsoft Corp
.
MIDNIGHT MARRIAGES
In Capitol Hill, a gay-friendly neighborhood one mile
northeast of downtown Seattle, a retired art gallery owner and
an artist who met 35 years ago in a Chicago bar during a heavy
snowstorm tied the knot and celebrated the first day of Hanukkah
in a traditional Jewish civil ceremony.
Former gallery owner Stuart Wilber, 74, and long-time partner
John Breitweiser, 64, wore tuxedos, white shirts and red bow
ties.
The wedding was "a step toward federal equality," said
Wilber, sporting a silver earring and snakeskin-patterned tennis
shoes. "The younger generation doesn't understand what a big
deal this is."
The couple, who met in Chicago's Broadway Limited bar, were
also celebrating the first day of their 36th year together.
"We've worked together for this for a long time,"
Breitweiser said. "We expect this from our country. We should be
treated equally. In many respects, our fight still goes on."
Hours earlier as midnight chimed, the first same-sex couples
were married at a state court ceremony, starting with public
elementary school teachers Sarah and Emily Cofer.
"We're so proud to live in this state that recognizes love
and commitment," said Sarah Cofer, 31, after she and Emily
Cofer, 32, uttered the words "I will" before judge Mary Yu at
Seattle's King County Courthouse.
Washington's law went into effect on Thursday, when hundreds
of eager couples lined up to apply for marriage licenses. The
first legal same-sex weddings began on Sunday after a three-day
waiting period required of all marriages expired.
King County - which includes Seattle and its suburbs - said
it issued 623 marriage licenses in the three days after
Thursday. Weddings took place across the state on Sunday.
The Cofers' union was the state's first same-sex wedding.
Cameras clicked, observers clapped and their 9-month-old
daughter Carter - born to one of the pair and adopted by the
other - cried.
They were followed by 11 other couples who took their vows
at 30-minute intervals through the night in Yu's 9th-floor
courtroom decorated with poinsettia. Boxes of tissues were on
hand for tearful guests.
OPINION SHIFT
Thirty-one U.S. states have passed constitutional amendments
banning same-sex marriage, while Washington, D.C. and nine
states have legalized it, including the three that did so on
Election Day last month.
A Pew Research Center survey from October found 49 percent
of Americans favored allowing gay marriage and 40 percent
opposed. In May, President Barack Obama became the first U.S.
president to say same-sex couples should be able to wed.
As gays and lesbians prepared for their nuptials in
Washington state, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the fray
over gay marriage on Friday by agreeing to review two challenges
to federal and state laws that define marriage as between a man
and a woman.
One onlooker in Seattle hoped that review would lead to the
repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act, or DOMA, passed by the
U.S. Congress in 1996, which recognizes only marriages between a
man and a woman and disqualifies same-sex couples from a host of
federal benefits.
"We're so happy our friends are getting married, but we have
decided to wait until it is legal in every state," said Anthony
Fox, a 43-year-old healthcare worker, who was cheering married
couples outside City Hall with partner Robert Darden, 41.
"We've decided to wait until DOMA's overturned," Fox said.
"I actually think it might happen this spring."
For same-sex couples swapping vows in Washington state, the
path to legalization has been rocky. The state's
Democratic-controlled legislature passed a bill to legalize gay
marriage in February, and Democratic Governor Christine Gregoire
signed it into law.
But opponents gathered enough signatures to temporarily
block the measure from taking effect and force the issue onto
the state ballot. Voters, by 54 percent to 46 percent,
ultimately approved gay marriage at the polls in November.