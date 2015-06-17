GE's Immelt says EU Alstom objections no different than past deals

WASHINGTON, June 17 General Electric
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday he has not seen
any European Union objections to GE's plan to buy Alstom's
gas turbines business that are different from those in
GE's other European acquisitions in the past decade.
"We've already talked about that we would be willing to do
remedies around intellectual property and things like that,
we've already said that," Immelt told reporters following a
speech to the Economic Club of Washington.
He said GE was reviewing the EU's list of objections over
the deal, which would reduce major global gas turbine producers
to four from five, but he said it was broadly supported by power
customers.
"It's a very global and competitive market so we think just
on the merits, this is a very positive case," he said.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)