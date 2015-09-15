UPDATE 4-GE to move U.S. jobs overseas in fight over export credits

(Adds lawmaker comments, political details)
By David Lawder and Lewis Krauskopf
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 15 Flexing its muscles
amid a bitter congressional fight over the U.S. Export-Import
Bank, General Electric Co on Tuesday revealed plans to
shift up to 500 U.S. manufacturing jobs to Europe and China
because it can no longer access EXIM financing.
The largest U.S. industrial conglomerate said it will move
production of some heavy duty gas turbines and 400 jobs to
Belfort, France, in exchange for a credit line from France's
COFACE export agency. The deal will support GE bids
for international power projects.
U.S. plants in Greenville, South Carolina; Schenectady, New
York; and Bangor, Maine, will lose out on those jobs if GE wins
the power bids, a GE spokeswoman said.
GE also said 100 additional final assembly jobs for smaller
turbine generator sets derived from aircraft engines will move
next year from outside of Houston to Hungary and China. No U.S.
facility will close, a GE spokeswoman said.
The company is bidding on $11 billion worth of international
power projects that require export credit agency financing,
including some in Indonesia.
The announcement rang alarm bells on Capitol Hill as
lawmakers, still ramping up from a long summer recess, searched
for a strategy to revive the trade bank after letting its
charter expire on June 30.
"This is what happens when Congress sits idly by while
thousands of jobs are on the line," said Republican
Representative Stephen Fincher, who has led efforts to revive
EXIM in the House of Representatives.
The lack of clarity on whether EXIM will ever resume lending
has companies scrambling to make alternative plans.
"If you're an export credit agency outside the U.S., you are
now in the process of rolling out the red carpet to U.S.
manufacturers," GE Vice Chairman John Rice told Reuters. "There
are many other companies other than us that are impacted by
this."
Boeing Co, EXIM's biggest beneficiary, on Tuesday
said it lost a second signed or potential satellite deal as
Singapore's Kacific said it would not consider the bid without
EXIM guarantees. The aerospace giant said the
standoff would influence future workforce decisions.
"U.S. exporters across the country are operating at a
significant disadvantage in overseas sales campaigns and are
facing tough business decisions because Congress has failed to
reauthorize the Ex-Im Bank," said Boeing spokeswoman Gayla
Keller.
OTHER FOREIGN DEALS EXPECTED
GE's Rice said he expects the company to soon announce deals
with other foreign export credit agencies.
"If EXIM isn't going to happen, or it's going to be a
regular fight to be reauthorized, we've got to make other
plans," he said.
Conservative Republicans in Congress, led by House Financial
Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, successfully blocked
EXIM's renewal and are trying to kill the 81-year-old trade
lender for good, charging that it represents "corporate welfare"
and puts U.S. taxpayers at risk.
Four House Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker John
Boehner reminding him that a majority of House members and 65
senators support EXIM, and urged that a compromise be worked
out.
But Boehner, mindful of his party's strong conservative
faction, has said little about his intentions for EXIM's future,
even though he has backed the bank in the past. The Ohio
Republican has said that if a renewal bill comes up attached to
other legislation, Hensarling would have an opportunity to
propose amendments.
House Republican aides said that EXIM supporters may try to
attach a renewal to a government spending extension or a
transportation bill this autumn. But the spending bill, not yet
drafted, already faces complications from efforts by
conservative Republicans to use it to deny funding to Planned
Parenthood.
