UPDATE 3-GE, Rolls drop push to build F-35 engines

* Pentagon canceled funding for 2nd engine this year
* Uncertainty over production schedule cited
By Jim Wolf
Dec 2 General Electric Co and Rolls
Royce dropped their drive to build an alternate
engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike
fighter, giving up on what they had said could be a $100
billion market.
The decision to end their in-house bankrolling of the
project beyond 2011, announced on Friday, is a boost for
United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit, maker
of the engine used in the F-35's early production
models.
The Defense Department earlier this year canceled funding
for the GE-Rolls engine, capping repeated efforts to persuade
Congress to kill it as a belt-tightening measure.
That led the partners to say they would foot the bill
themselves for the rest of this year and fiscal 2012 in the
hope that lawmakers would step back in with federal funding as
they had done for years in rebuffing the Pentagon.
"The decision, reached jointly by GE and Rolls-Royce
leadership, recognizes the continued uncertainty in the
development and production schedules for the JSF program," the
companies said.
The Joint Strike Fighter project is the Pentagon's
costliest purchase ever at a projected $382.5 billion for more
than 2,400 aircraft in three models over the next two decades.
Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, who runs the program for
the Pentagon, called in an interview published Thursday for
slowing the plane's production because of what he described as
a surprising number of potential airframe faults turned up in
testing..
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard McKeon, a
key second engine backer, voiced disappointment that "the
uncertainty regarding the future of our military budget, and
the Joint Strike Fighter program in particular," had ended what
he considered a model for government-industry partnership to
contain costs.
"But decisions that could cripple our national security and
our economy are being made today that will be difficult, if not
impossible, to undo tomorrow," the California Republican added
in a statement.
He was referring to deep spending cuts mandated by a
congressional "super committee" failure to strike a $1.2
trillion deficit reduction deal last month.
Pratt in a statement on Friday said it remains focused
on lowering engine costs and making sure the flight-test
program is successful. "We are grateful for the continued
confidence and support of our DoD customer" for the F-35
engine, the company said.
GE and Rolls had argued that a choice of engines would save
money over time, putting the potential market at $100 billion
or more. GE said the companies had spent tens of millions of
dollars of their own on the project in 2011. Since 1997, the
government has spent about $3 billion on it, GE said.
The company said it was working very closely with the
Defense Department to speed the development of jet propulsion
for U.S. warplanes' next generation beyond the F-35.
Even without the alternate engine program, GE's research
and development investments for military and commercial
aviation are at "historic levels," said Richard Kennedy, a
company spokesman.
George Little, the Pentagon press secretary, said GE and
Rolls-Royce were very important industrial partners "and we
look forward to continuing to work with them."