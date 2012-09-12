CORRECTED-Geithner to visit India, Japan in October for talks

(Corrects to say Geithner will attend IMF, World Bank meetings in Tokyo not G20 finance ministers' meeting)

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will meet India's new finance minister in October and then travel to Japan for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Geithner, who will be traveling just weeks ahead of the November U.S. presidential election, will discuss efforts to boost global stability and economic growth while attending the IMF and World Bank meetings in Tokyo, the department said. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)