UPDATE 4-Geithner says did all he could to address Libor problem

WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, under pressure for not doing enough to stop
fraudulent manipulation of a key benchmark interest rate, told
lawmakers on Wednesday he alerted the appropriate authorities
"early on."
In his first chance to defend his actions on the widening
Libor scandal before Congress, Geithner said he became aware of
the problem in 2008, when he was president of the New York
Federal Reserve Bank, an influential bank regulator.
Documents released by the Fed bank show that, as early as
August 2007, Barclays told Fed analysts about possible problems
with low levels of Libor.
"We, at least I, first learned about those concerns in the
early parts of spring of 2008 and we acted very quickly at that
stage. At that time, this is in the spring of 2008, we took a
very careful look at these concerns, we thought those concerns
were justified," Geithner said.
"And we took the initiative to bring those concerns to the
attention of the broader U.S. regulatory community, including
all the agencies that have responsibility for market
manipulation and abuse," he said, citing a specific meeting of
the president's working group on financial markets.
That group includes the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Treasury Secretary himself.
Lawmakers were not buying it, noting that the Fed itself
continued to use Libor as a benchmark in its emergency lending
programs, including the controversial bailout of AIG.
Congressman Scott Garrett asked Geithner why his response in
the face of alleged fraud had been so muted.
"You have been before this committee countless numbers of
times since 2008 and if this is the crime of the century, as so
many people are reporting today, never once did you ever once
come and mention it as being a problem, never once did you come
here and say this is what you're going to do about it," said
Garrett.
BRITAIN'S PROBLEM
Geithner has repeatedly defended his actions, saying he told
the British authorities who oversee the British Bankers'
Association (BBA) that sets Libor.
"We felt, and I still believe this, that it was really going
to be on them," he said. "These concerns were in the public
domain," he added, citing newspaper reports of alleged
rate-rigging by large global banks.
The BBA said it received reports querying rates from
Reuters' parent Thomson Reuters, which compiles and
calculates Libor data on behalf of the trade body, in 2008.
It passed these on to the independent committee -- which
include s representatives from banks, the money markets,
corporate treasurers and exchanges -- that oversees the process.
"In 2008, reports from Thomson Reuters were submitted to the
independent Foreign Exchange and Money Markets Committee which
was then able to request further information from submitting
banks," the BBA said on Thursday following a BBC report.
But it added: "The BBA was at no time aware that rates were
being manipulated but, as a result of the overall picture [of
which Thomson Reuters' reports played a part] of a widely
dysfunctional market...the BBA launched its 2008 consultation."
Thomson Reuters, whose role extends to "validity checks" to
ensure rates submitted by banks are not subject to errors,
provides a weekly report to the BBA of all banks that are
contacted about their individual Libor submissions, their
response and any recommended action Thomson Reuters might have.
"Thomson Reuters is proactively in touch with all relevant
authorities and investigators to make recommendations on how
Libor may be strengthened," a spokeswoman said.
GEITHNER UNDER ATTACK
Geithner, who is expected to step down even if President
Barack Obama is reelected, came under fresh attack from members
of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.
Congressman Jeb Hensarling seized on the Fed's continued use of
Libor.
"It appears that the early response was to keep using it,
which means it appears that you treated it as almost a curiosity
or something akin to jay-walking instead of highway robbery,"
said Hensarling.
Geithner replied: "I think that was the best choice at the
time."
Barclays Plc has since admitted to giving false
information as part of setting the interest rate in a settlement
with U.S. and UK authorities. Dozens of big banks, such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co, are under investigation.
The House Financial Services Committee has asked the New
York Fed for all communications going back to August 2007 with
the banks that helped set Libor, or the London interbank offered
rate.
The first trove of documents from the New York Fed showed
that Barclays had flagged concerns as early as 2007 and Geithner
sent the email to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in June
2008 with the Libor recommendations.
Last week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the
process for setting the rate was structurally flawed and said
reforms were in the hands of the private UK banking group
responsible for Libor.