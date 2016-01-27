版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 22:40 BJT

General Dynamics Q4 profit beats estimates

WASHINGTON Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with higher operating margins for its aerospace and information systems segments.

The company's earnings rose to $764 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.40, on $7.8 billion in revenues. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Susan Heavey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐