General Dynamics Q4 profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Anthem says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna
* Anthem Inc says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna through and including April 30, 2017
WASHINGTON Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with higher operating margins for its aerospace and information systems segments.
The company's earnings rose to $764 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.40, on $7.8 billion in revenues. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S