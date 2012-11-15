CIA opens investigation into Petraeus conduct

WASHINGTON Nov 15 The CIA on Thursday said it had opened an "exploratory" investigation into the conduct of its former director David Petraeus, who resigned last week over an extramarital affair.

"At the CIA we are constantly reviewing our performance. If there are lessons to be learned from this case we'll use them to improve," a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. "But we're not getting ahead of ourselves; an investigation is exploratory and doesn't presuppose any particular outcome."