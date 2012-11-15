版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五

CIA opens investigation into Petraeus conduct

WASHINGTON Nov 15 The CIA on Thursday said it had opened an "exploratory" investigation into the conduct of its former director David Petraeus, who resigned last week over an extramarital affair.

"At the CIA we are constantly reviewing our performance. If there are lessons to be learned from this case we'll use them to improve," a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. "But we're not getting ahead of ourselves; an investigation is exploratory and doesn't presuppose any particular outcome."

