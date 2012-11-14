U.S. lawmakers seek FBI 'timeline' of Petraeus investigation

WASHINGTON Nov 14 The head of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives has asked for a detailed account of the federal probe into a scandal that led to the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus last week.

Lawmakers from both parties are demanding an official account of the FBI investigation into an extramarital affair between Petraeus and his biographer, Paula Broadwell.

That investigation eventually exposed more personal ties between Petraeus and a socialite in Tampa, Florida, who was receiving e-mails from Broadwell.

Marine General John Allen was also trading e-mails with the Tampa woman, Jill Kelley, in a related development.

Lamar Smith, the Texas Republican who heads the committee, wrote the head of the FBI seeking a timeline of how officials handled the matter.

"I write to seek clarification of the timeline of the investigation," Smith wrote on Tuesday, asking FBI Director Robert Mueller to give the exact dates and scope of the investigation within two weeks.

"Has the FBI concluded that General Petraeus is not the subject of any criminal or intelligence-related investigation?" Smith asked in the letter.

A similar request for information was sent to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, seeking a reply by Nov. 26 and cooperation from the officials involved by Dec.3.