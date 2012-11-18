US senator muses about Petraeus' life out of uniform

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The head of the Senate
Intelligence Committee wondered on Sunday whether the transition
from four-star general to civilian intelligence chief may have
thrown ex-CIA Director David Petraeus off his game and into an
adulterous affair.
"You see the medals he has, you see the stars. One day he
takes all of that off. He's in a plain blue suit. ... There's no
entourage. There's no driver. He gives an order at the CIA,
there's discussion, there's flak ... and then he goes home to
wash dishes," U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein said on NBC' "Meet
the Press."
The interviewer cautioned Feinstein that she was close to
giving the former top commander in Afghanistan a "men behaving
badly" defense.
While Feinstein said the resignation of "one of our best and
our brightest," was a "heartbreak," she agreed the decision was
the right one. But she said current expectations of the military
to make long and repeated tours of duty away from home need to
be examined.
"Whether you are a private or a four-star, coming back into
civilian society is difficult," she said, adding "this is not an
excuse."
Petraeus surprised Washington with his resignation over an
extra-marital affair days after President Barack Obama won a
second term on Nov. 6. Subsequent reports revealed the other
woman was the retired general's biographer, Paula Broadwell.
Attorney General Eric Holder last week defended his decision
to wait to inform the White House because he had felt secure
there was no national security threat.
Law enforcement officials have said that they believe the
investigation into the affair is likely to end without criminal
charges.