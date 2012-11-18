Petraeus retains Robert Barnett, lawyer to political elite

Nov 18 Former CIA Director General David
Petraeus has hired a top Washington lawyer to help him navigate
the fallout from a career-ending affair, Reuters has confirmed.
The lawyer, Robert Barnett of Williams & Connolly, is known
for negotiating book deals for the political elite, from
President Barack Obama to one-time vice presidential candidate
Sarah Palin.
Barnett will help Petraeus as he exits government, Reuters
confirmed. The news was first reported by Politico, which said
that no book is planned.
The Central Intelligence Agency, the Justice Department and
Congress are investigating Petraeus' conduct over the
extra-marital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell.
The former four-star general has said his resignation was
solely because of the affair and that he did not give classified
information to Broadwell.
Barnett has been a partner at Williams & Connolly in
Washington for 34 years, according to a biography of him posted
on the firm's website. In that time, he has built an
unconventional practice representing best-selling authors,
political leaders, television news correspondents and other
high-profile clients.
In addition to Obama and Palin, other authors he has
represented include novelist Mary Higgins Clark and entertainer
Barbra Streisand.
He has also helped former government officials from across
the political spectrum navigate their return to private life,
including former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W.
Bush, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, and former
members of Congress.
He joined Williams & Connolly in 1975 and became a partner
in 1978.