"Don't jump to conclusions" on US general, Pentagon chief says

PERTH, Australia Nov 14 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Wednesday defended his decision to place the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan under investigation even as he warned against leaping to any conclusions about General John Allen and his extensive communications with a Florida socialite.

"No one should leap to any conclusions here. General Allen is doing an excellent job at ISAF, in leading those forces," Panetta said, referring to the NATO-led force in Afghanistan. "He certainly has my continued confidence to lead our forces."

