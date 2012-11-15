版本:
2012年 11月 15日

REFILE-Petraeus to testify before closed House hearing on Benghazi

WASHINGTON Nov 14 General David Petraeus, who stepped down from his post as CIA director after the revelation of an extramarital affair, is scheduled to testify on Friday at a closed-door congressional hearing about the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in a statement on Wednesday that Petraeus will testify on Friday morning.

