Obama has faith in Allen's command in Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON Nov 13 President Barack Obama has
faith in General John Allen to continue commanding U.S. forces
in Afghanistan while under investigation for alleged
inappropriate communication with a woman at the center of the
scandal involving former CIA Director David Petraeus, the White
House said on Tuesday.
"He has faith in General Allen," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters, saying the president believed Allen was
doing a good job in Afghanistan.
Carney reiterated Obama's call for the Senate to move
quickly to confirm Allen's successor, General Joseph Dunford.