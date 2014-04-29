At least six hurt in shooting at FedEx facility in Georgia - local media

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 At least six people were hurt in a shooting at an airport-based FedEx Corp. facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday, WSB-TV reported.
A FedEx spokesman confirmed the shooting but provided no additional details.
"FedEx is aware of the situation," said spokesman Ben Hunt. "Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities." (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V