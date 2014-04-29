UPDATE 8-Six hurt, suspect dead in Georgia FedEx facility shooting

(Adds identity and age of gunman in second and fourth
By Tami Chappell
KENNESAW, Ga., April 29 A FedEx Corp
package handler armed with a shotgun opened fire at a shipping
facility in suburban Atlanta early on Tuesday, injuring six
people before killing himself, apparently with his own weapon,
police and hospital officials said.
Three people were in critical condition, two of them with
life-threatening injuries, after being shot by the 19-year-old
gunman just before 6 a.m. EDT at a FedEx warehouse near the
airport in Kennesaw, Georgia, about 30 miles northwest of
Atlanta, police and hospital officials said.
The shooter, identified as Geddy L. Kramer of Acworth,
Georgia, drove up to the security guard shack at the warehouse
and shot the guard before entering the warehouse where he shot
the other five people, according to police.
FedEx employee Liza Aiken told the Atlanta
Journal-Constitution she was correcting addresses on packages
when she saw a colleague dressed in black and armed with a
knife, gun and a cartridge belt strapped across this chest.
"He had bullets strapped to his chest like Rambo," she told
the newspaper. "He looked like he was heading into war."
Authorities searching the building after the incident found
a Molotov cocktail that appeared to have been left behind by the
gunman, said Cobb County Police spokesman Michael Bowman. No
motive was given for the attack.
Aiken said she previously had reported the man to her
superiors after he pointed a work laser at her eye.
Michael Hogland, a driver at the facility, told the paper
his boss called him early on Tuesday and said a security guard
was among the shooting victims.
The six patients taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in
Marietta all had multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to be
from a shotgun, Dr. Michael Nitzken said at a news conference.
Two men, 28 and 22 years old, as well as a 52-year-old woman
were listed in critical condition. Another 28-year-old man was
stable, while a 42-year-old woman and 19-year-old man had been
treated and were being released, Nitzken said.
Hundreds of police from multiple agencies converged on the
scene after the shooting, and employees escorted from the
facility in a bus tearfully reunited with family members at a
nearby skating rink.
A FedEx spokeswoman extended condolences to those affected
by the shooting.
"The situation is now stabilized, and we are focused on the
needs of our team members and cooperating with the law
enforcement investigation of this tragedy," said company
spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu.
