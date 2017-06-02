Daimler says U.S. expansion not linked to Trump's trade campaign

RASTATT, Germany, June 2 German car and truck
manufacturer Daimler said its plans to expand
manufacturing at a plant in Alabama predates U.S. President
Donald Trump's efforts to protect U.S. jobs.
"We have been expanding the Tuscaloosa factory for many
years and continue to do so," Daimler Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche said on the sidelines of an event in Rastatt,
Germany.
"We are deepening our supplier base at the location, just
like we have been in other locations," Zetsche said, explaining
that a similar process was underway at the Mercedes-Benz factory
in Beijing, China.
A spokesman for Daimler clarified that plans to increase
sourcing of parts from local suppliers in the United States have
been underway for years and were further expanded with a $1.3
billion investment plan announced in September 2015.
Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, makes off-road
vehicles for local and overseas markets at its factory in
Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Trump has criticised Germany's trade surplus with the United
States. He used Twitter this week to attack Germany partly for
its trade policies, flagging the United States' "massive trade
deficit with Germany."
Last year, around 545,000 cars were shipped from Germany to
the United States, German auto industry association VDA said.
German carmakers also produced 854,000 cars at factories in
the United States, of which 62 percent were exported overseas.
Although the majority of cars made by German brands in the
United States are exported overseas, there is a trade gap with
Germany.
According to the VDA, cars and engines worth 23.42 billion
euros were exported to the United States in 2016, while goods -
such as car components - imported from the United States to
Germany were worth only 6.24 billion euros.
Including other components and second-hand vehicles, exports
from Germany amounted to 31.2 billion euros in 2016, while
shipments from the United States to Germany amounted to 7.4
billion euros, VDA said.
