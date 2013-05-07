Philanthropic campaign by Gates and Buffett gets more pledges

MIAMI May 7 Nine more wealthy families and
individuals have pledged to give at least half of their fortunes
to charity as part of a philanthropic campaign by two of the
world's richest men, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.
The Giving Pledge, which was launched by Gates, the
co-founder of Microsoft, and investor Buffett in 2010,
said on Tuesday that billionaires joining the campaign included
New York-based real estate magnate Stephen Ross.
The announcement came just a few days after Florida
lawmakers shot down a bid by Ross's Miami Dolphins NFL team to
win tax dollars to help finance a $350 million upgrade of the
Sun Life stadium outside Miami.
In addition to Ross, the new group of billionaires taking
the pledge included hedge fund manager Paul E. Singer, the
founder and president of Elliott Management Corp, and Sara
Blakely, the founder of shapewear brand SPANX.
Forbes magazine has called Blakely the world's youngest
self-made female billionaire.
Entrepreneur Craig McCaw, who built McCaw Cellular into the
largest U.S. cellular company, is also among new signatories
together with his wife, Susan, as is Britain's Lord Ashcroft.
The Giving Pledge does not accept money or tell people how
to donate but asks billionaires to make a moral commitment to
give their fortunes to charity during their lifetime or after
death.
The Giving Pledge now has 114 signatories. The full list of
billionaires, and personal letters from many outlining their
charitable commitment, can be seen at www.thegivingpledge.org.