EPA takes offline report that says glyphosate not likely carcinogenic

CHICAGO May 2 The U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency on Monday pulled a report offline that concluded
glyphosate is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans, saying
the document was inadvertently published and the agency had not
finished its review of the chemical, which is the key ingredient
in Monsanto's herbicides.
The 86-page report, seen by Reuters and published on Friday
on the regulations.gov website that the EPA manages, was from
the EPA's cancer assessment review committee (CARC). It found
that glyphosate, the active ingredient in the world's mostly
widely used weedkiller, was "not likely to be carcinogenic to
humans."
The EPA took down the report and other documents on Monday
afternoon, saying it did so "because our assessment is not
final," in an emailed statement to Reuters. The agency said the
documents were "preliminary" and that they were published
"inadvertently."
But a covering memo that was part of the documents seen by
Reuters described the report as the committee's "final Cancer
Assessment Document." "FINAL" was printed on each page of the
report, which was dated Oct. 1, 2015.
The EPA declined to comment on whether the report, or the 13
other documents that were also published and subsequently taken
down on Monday, indicate whether the agency ultimately will
conclude that glyphosate is not carcinogenic.
Glyphosate has been the subject of controversy over whether
it is cancer-causing. Last year, the World Health Organization's
cancer arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer,
classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."
Other government authorities have issued a variety of
opinions on glyphosate. The European Food Safety Authority last
November said glyphosate was "unlikely to pose a carcinogenic
hazard to humans."
MONSANTO: REPORT "CLEARLY LABELED"
Monsanto Co, whose Roundup herbicide line uses
glyphosate as a key active ingredient, responded to the EPA's
document, saying in a statement on Monday that the agency had
issued an "official classification" that glyphosate was not
likely to be carcinogenic.
Monsanto said the document was "clearly labeled and signed
as the final report of EPA's Cancer Assessment Review
Committee," in an email to Reuters on Monday after the documents
had been removed.
The EPA said its documents are part of its broader
registration review, which began in 2009, of glyphosate and its
potential human health and environmental risks.
"EPA has not completed our cancer review," the EPA told
Reuters in a statement. "We will look at the work of other
governments as well as work by (the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services') Agricultural Health Study as we move to
make a decision on glyphosate."
The EPA said its assessment will be peer reviewed and
completed by the end of 2016.
A reporter with Bloomberg BNA, a subsidiary of Bloomberg,
had posted a link to the documents on Twitter on Monday morning.
The EPA documents, while available, sparked strong reactions
from critics of the world's most widely used weed killer.
"All they're doing is reviewing studies that are funded by
the industry," said Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at Natural
Resources Defense Council, an environmental and public health
advocacy group.
In addition to the cancer assessment report, the documents
that the EPA removed included summaries of three 2015 meetings
between EPA officials and Monsanto; preliminary ecological risk
assessments of glyphosate on milkweed, which is key to the
health of monarch butterflies; a report discussing possible
label amendments to two of Monsanto's Roundup products when used
on oilseeds, fruit and other crops; and a six-slide Monsanto
presentation to the EPA officials.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Leslie Adler)