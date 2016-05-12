U.S. lawmakers put pressure on EPA over handling of glyphosate review

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 12 U.S. lawmakers have asked the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to explain why it
published - and then withdrew - documents related to its review
of glyphosate, the chemical in Monsanto Co's Roundup
herbicide, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The documents, which included a report that said glyphosate
is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans, were posted by the
EPA on April 29 and taken down from a website the government
agency manages on May 2.
The letter, sent from the agriculture committee of the U.S.
House of Representatives, marks the latest salvo in an ongoing
debate over the EPA's role and influence in U.S. agriculture.
According to the letter, which cites a May 2 story by
Reuters, the committee is looking into the EPA's recent actions
related to the agency's multi-year review of potential risks
tied to glyphosate and atrazine, another popular chemical used
in agricultural herbicides.
The documents are part of the EPA's registration review of
glyphosate and its potential human health and environmental
risks, which started in 2009.
"We are troubled that EPA mistakenly posted and later
removed documents related to assessments of two different
chemicals within one week," according to the letter, signed by
the Republican and Democrat leaders of the committee.
"These mistakes indicate systemic problems with EPA's
management of its chemical review and publication processes."
The letter was sent to the EPA on Wednesday. The committee,
which is conducting an oversight into the EPA's recent actions,
will consider what action to take after it receives a response
from the agency.
The EPA told Reuters on Thursday the agency has received the
letter "and will respond appropriately."
The letter also asked the EPA who is in charge of overseeing
the risk assessment process for chemicals and for a step-by-step
description of the agency's approval process for publication of
such assessments.
The committee also wanted to know what steps still needed to
be taken to finalize and issue the glyphosate report, which it
had expected in July 2015.
"We are concerned that EPA has continually delayed its
review of glyphosate," the letter said.
On April 29, the agency posted a series of documents,
including a report marked "FINAL" from the EPA's cancer
assessment review committee (CARC). That report found that
glyphosate, the active ingredient in the world's mostly widely
used weedkiller, was "not likely to be carcinogenic to humans."
Another document also published on the regulations.gov
website that the EPA manages and pulled down on May 2, was a
preliminary assessment of the ecological risks of atrazine.
Among other things, the report stated that atrazine effects
exceeded EPA's "levels of concern" for chronic risk by 198 times
for mammals, and 62 times for fish.
At the time, the agency told Reuters it took down the
glyphosate report and other documents "because our assessment is
not final." The agency said the documents were "preliminary" and
that they were published "inadvertently."
