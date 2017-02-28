GM CEO 'exploring opportunities' for Opel with Peugeot

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
WASHINGTON Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot SA (PSA), but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
At the Economic Club of Washington, Barra did not discuss in detail the talks with Peugeot that became public two weeks ago. She also raised concerns that a proposed U.S. "border adjustment tax" could be problematic if not done properly. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.