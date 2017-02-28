版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 02:21 BJT

GM CEO 'exploring opportunities' for Opel with Peugeot

WASHINGTON Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot SA (PSA), but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.

At the Economic Club of Washington, Barra did not discuss in detail the talks with Peugeot that became public two weeks ago. She also raised concerns that a proposed U.S. "border adjustment tax" could be problematic if not done properly. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
