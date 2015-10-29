Federal monitor for GM appointed in ignition switch settlement

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
NEW YORK Oct 29 A former top prosecutor in Manhattan has been appointed as the federal monitor for General Motors Co following its agreement last month to pay $900 million to end a U.S. criminal probe over a lethal defect in its vehicle ignition switches.
Bart Schwartz, the former chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, will review policies and practices at GM including the adequacy of the automaker's procedures for addressing defects.
The appointment was disclosed on Thursday on the website of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office investigated GM. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)