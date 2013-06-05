UPDATE 3-U.S. Treasury to sell more GM shares as it winds down stake

* Treasury's share sale to be part of larger offering
* Sale to coincide with re-entry of GM into S&P 500
* Government likely to lose billions on automaker's bailout
* Treasury needs to sell rest of stake at about $78/shr to
break even
By Margaret Chadbourn and Ben Klayman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, June 5 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Wednesday announced plans to sell 30 million
shares of General Motors Co common stock as part of its
ongoing effort to wind down the government's stake in the
bailed-out automaker.
The Treasury said it would sell the shares in a public
offering in conjunction with the company's inclusion to the
Standard & Poor's 500 index on June 6, which should help spur
demand for the stock.
The offering will take place along with the sale of 20
million shares of GM stock held by the UAW Retiree Medical
Benefits Trust, bringing the total size of the sale to 50
million shares, it said.
The exit of Treasury also will eliminate the stigma of
government ownership - some critics dubbed the company
"Government Motors" - that GM executives said has hurt sales.
The U.S. government, which initially took a 60.8 percent
stake in the No. 1 U.S. automaker as part of its $49.5 billion
bailout, had said it planned to sell its remaining shares by
April 2014.
Some analysts said Treasury could even unwind its position
by year end.
"This could open the door for additional capital actions
including a potential dividend," RBC capital markets analyst
Joseph Spak said in a research note. GM is scheduled to host its
annual shareholders meeting in Detroit on Thursday.
The government looks certain to end up billions of dollars
in the hole on the cost of the bailout. Treasury officials have
said the goal was not to turn a profit but to save U.S. jobs.
Treasury has recovered $31.7 billion in bailout funds so
far, with $17.7 billion still outstanding. After accounting for
the expected proceeds from this latest sale, Treasury would need
to sell its remaining shares for an average of more than $78 a
share to break even.
Treasury officials declined to comment further on the timing
of the latest sale, but analysts said the S&P listing was a big
factor.
"It's no coincidence that the company's inclusion in the S&P
500 would ... enable the Treasury to be able to sell," Gabelli &
Co auto analyst Brian Sponheimer said.
GM shares were down about 2 percent at $34.23 on Wednesday
afternoon, but this latest offering won't come to market until
after the S&P 500 listing. At Wednesday's price, Treasury's sale
would net more than $1 billion. The government will own less
than 200 million shares after the public offering is completed.
Shares in GM were above the $33.00 a share price of its
November 2010 initial public offering post bankruptcy.
GM will rejoin the S&P 500 index on Thursday after
the close of trading. This is seen as a milestone since the
company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2009. As a
result, GM was kicked out of the S&P 500 slot.
The automaker's return to the S&P 500 is expected to prompt
stronger demand for its stock. Companies often benefit from a
bump up in stock price when they are added to the S&P, in part
because some funds that track the index need to hold the stock.
There was $13.9 trillion held in U.S. mutual funds at the
end of April, $6.9 trillion of which was held in equity mutual
funds, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Of that
amount, roughly $636 billion was held in mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds that index themselves to the S&P 500.
"We appreciate the opportunity to assist in this offering
made possible by our rejoining the S&P 500," GM Chief Financial
Officer Dan Ammann said. "Our focus remains on continuing the
progress we are making in the marketplace."
Analysts expect GM's stock also to get a boost this year
from the rollout of redesigned full-size pickup trucks. The 2014
Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which are now
available, are key profit drivers for GM. Citi has estimated the
new trucks could generate more than $1 billion in additional
operating earnings in 2013 and 2014.
With favorable reviews for the new trucks, as well as the
company's small cars gaining market share and the resurgence of
its Cadillac luxury brand, GM is performing well in its core
North American market, Gabelli's Sponheimer said.
"There's clearly a lot of work ahead to do in other markets,
but at least for the next 12 months and certainly until Ford
unveils its next F-series (pickup) we're looking at some
pretty significant tailwinds for GM," he said.
The revenue the Treasury will receive from the stock sale
will help the government remain below the nation's $16.7
trillion statutory debt limit, potentially buying the Obama
administration and lawmakers more time to strike a deal to raise
the debt cap and avoid a default.
A spokeswoman for Canada's finance minister said on
Wednesday that Canada's federal government and the province of
Ontario have no plans to sell their combined 9 percent stake in
GM at this time.
"We are not interested in being a long term shareholder in a
private corporation and we remain committed to exiting from
ownership of GM as quickly as feasible," spokeswoman Kathleen
Perchaluk said.
Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are
acting as the joint book-running managers of the proposed
offering, the Treasury said.