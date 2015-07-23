UPDATE 2-U.S. House passes anti-GMO labeling law

(adds house vote passing bill)
By Carey Gillam
July 23 The U.S. House of Representatives on
Thursday passed a hotly debated measure that blocks any
mandatory labeling of foods made with genetically engineered
crops, including pre-empting a state law set to take effect next
year in Vermont.
Dubbed the Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act by
supporters, but the "Deny Americans the Right to Know" or DARK
Act, by opponents, the measure was approved 275-150 with 45
Democrats voting for the bill.
House passage marks a victory for food and agricultural
companies that have lobbied for the bill, and a blow to
opponents, which include consumer, health and environmental
groups and organic food industry players.
House members had a heated debate ahead of the vote with
supporters claiming GMOs are proven safe. They said mandatory
labeling would burden the food industry with unwieldy and costly
requirements.
Opponents countered that 64 other countries require labeling
of GMO foods, the science on safety is mixed, and consumers have
a right to know if their food is made with GMOs.
"It (the bill) makes it impossible for people to know what
they are purchasing and eating. It is an attack on
transparency,' said Representative John Conyers Jr., a Democrat,
in floor debate.
Representative G.K. Butterfield, also a Democrat, said the
bill would require regulators to examine the safety profile of
new GMO foods, replacing a voluntary consultation process, and
set a national standard for voluntary GMO labeling.
"It (the bill) gives consumers certainty while taking into
account the delicate balance and sheer size and complexity of
the food supply chain that...is responsible for feeding the
country," Butterfield said during the floor debate.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents more
than 300 food companies, has been a key architect of the bill,
aiming to squelch state efforts to force labeling of GMO foods.
Opponents of the bill said they see it stalling in the
Senate but supporters said they are finding growing support.
Those who want to see mandatory labeling say that among
their concerns about GMO foods is a worry that the herbicide
glyphosate, which is widely used on genetically modified crops,
is harmful to human health. Residues of the pesticide have been
detected in foods and a World Health Organization research unit
earlier this year said glyphosate was "probably" cancer-causing
for humans.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; additional reporting
by Richard Cowan in Washington; Editing by Ken Wills and
Christian Plumb)