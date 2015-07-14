U.S. House committee approves anti-GMO labeling law

| July 14
July 14 U.S. food companies and other opponents
of genetically modified food labeling notched a key victory on
Tuesday as the House Agriculture Committee approved a measure
banning mandatory labeling as well as local efforts to regulate
genetically engineered crops.
The move demonstrates fresh momentum for those seeking to
block mandated labeling of foods made with GMO crops, food
industry advocates said.
"This... legislation will ensure that Americans have
accurate, consistent information about their food rather than a
50 state patchwork of labeling laws that will only prove costly
and confusing for consumers, farmers and food manufacturers,"
said Pamela Bailey, CEO of the Grocery Manufacturers Association
(GMA), said in a statement.
The group called on the full House of Representatives to
pass the measure, which the panel approved in a voice vote,
before the August recess.
Groups lobbying for mandatory GMO labeling said they are
increasing their efforts to make sure that H.R. 1599, dubbed the
Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act, never becomes law.
"The real fight will be in the Senate," said Scott Faber,
executive director of Just Label It, an advocacy group pushing
for mandated labeling. "This is from over."
They say the bill is objectionable not only because it would
overturn state GMO labeling laws, but because it also prevents
state and local governments from regulating GMO crops, and would
keep the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from creating a
mandatory GMO labeling standard.
"Those states like mine, Maine, which has already passed a
law that requires GMO labeling... we would be prohibited from
doing it," U.S. Rep Chellie Pingree, a GMO labeling supporter,
said in a conference call with reporters.
The debate over GMO labeling has heated up in recent years
and several food-related companies have removed GMO ingredients
from their products.
Labeling supporters say consumers have a right to know if
GMOs are in their food. They cite a lack of scientific consensus
on safety and concerns about the herbicide glyphosate, which is
widely used on genetically modified crops. Residues of the
pesticide have been detected in foods, and a World Health
Organization research unit earlier this year said it was
classifying glyphosate as "probably" cancer-causing for humans.
Opponents say mandatory labeling would raise food prices,
confuse consumers without cause as GMOs are well regulated and
are no less safe or nutritious than foods made with non-GMO
ingredients.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Christian
Plumb)