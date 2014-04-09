U.S. bill seeks to block mandatory GMO food labeling by states

| April 9
April 9 A Republican congressman from Kansas
introduced legislation on Wednesday that would nullify efforts
in multiple states to require labeling of genetically modified
foods
The bill, dubbed the "Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act"
was drafted by U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo from Kansas, and is aimed
at overriding bills in roughly two dozen states that would
require foods made with genetically engineered crops to be
labeled as such.
The bill specifically prohibits any mandatory labeling of
foods developed using bioengineering.
"We've got a number of states that are attempting to put
together a patchwork quilt of food labeling requirements with
respect to genetic modification of foods," said Pompeo. "That
makes it enormously difficult to operate a food system. Some of
the campaigns in some of these states aren't really to inform
consumers but rather aimed at scaring them. What this bill
attempts to do is set a standard."
Consumer groups have been arguing for labeling because of
questions they have both about the safety for human health and
the environmental impacts of genetically modified foods, also
called GMOs.
Ballot measures in California in 2012 and last year in
Washington state narrowly lost after GMO crop developers,
including Monsanto Co., and members of the Grocery
Manufacturers Association (GMA) poured millions into campaigns
to defeat the measures.
The companies say the crops are safe and cite many
scientific studies back those claims. Pompeo on Wednesday
reiterated those claims, stating GMOS are safe and "equally
healthy" and no labeling is needed.
"It has to date made food safer and more abundant," said
Pompeo. "It has been an enormous boon to all of humanity."
But there are also many scientific studies showing links to
human and animal health problems, and many indicating
environmental damage related to GMO crops.
Notably, millions of acres of U.S. farmland have developed
weed resistance due to heavy use of crops that have been
genetically altered to withstand dousings of Monsanto's Roundup
herbicide, and the subsequent heavy use of Roundup.
Pompeo said he expects hearings on the bill sometime this
summer. The measure would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and
Cosmetic Act. One provision would make it mandatory for biotech
crop developers to notify the Food and Drug Administration
before it brings a new biotech seed to market and receives no
objection from the FDA.
Currently, companies typically do notify the FDA and consult
with the agency, but it is not mandatory for them to do so if
the ingredients have been strictly separated from biotech crops,
and if the company does not imply that its product is safer than
foods containing GMOs, the bill states.
The measure requires the FDA to promulgate regulations that
specify a maximum permissible level of inadvertent GMO presence
that is allowed in foods bearing such non-GMO labeling.
Backers of mandatory labeling of foods made with genetically
modified crops said that the bill is a sign that the GMA and
biotech seed developers fear growing consumer distrust of GMO
foods.
"They know that the food movement's power is growing and that
labeling is not a matter of if but when." said Colin O'Neil,
director of government affairs for the Center for Food Safety, a
non-profit group that supports mandatory GMO labeling. They are
afraid of state action and now they're trying to steal away
consumer choice in Congress."