UPDATE 1-Vermont steps closer to passing GMO food-labeling law

(Adds context and comment)
By Carey Gillam and Lisa Baertlein
April 16 The Vermont Senate passed a bill on
Wednesday that would make it the first U.S. state to enact
mandatory labeling of foods made with genetically modified
organisms, or GMOs.
Unlike bills passed last year in Maine and Connecticut,
which require other states to pass GMO labeling laws before they
can be enacted, Vermont's contains no such trigger clause.
Vermont's effort comes as the developers of genetically
modified crops and the $360 billion U.S. packaged food industry
push for passage of an opposing bill introduced in Congress last
week that would nullify any law that would require labeling of
foods made with genetically modified crops.
GMO labeling is just one front in an increasingly
high-stakes food fight raging in the United States, where
consumers increasingly are demanding to know where their food
comes from and how it was produced.
"We have a growing food movement in which people are
demanding more transparency," said Michele Simon, a public
health attorney and president of Eat Drink Politics.
When it comes to GMO labeling, "the issue is disclosure of a
technology that people have real concerns about," Simon said.
Vermont's bill, approved 28-2 by the Senate, has already
passed the state House of Representatives. It now goes back to
the House to see whether members will approve changes made by
the Senate. If passed, the law would take effect July 1, 2016.
"We are really excited that Vermont is going to be leading
on this," said Falko Schilling, a spokesman for the Vermont
Public Interest Research Group, which backed the bill.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures,
there are GMO labeling bills under consideration in 29 states.
GMOS EVERYWHERE
Products made with GMOs are ubiquitous in the aisles of many
U.S. supermarkets.
Some of the most popular U.S. GMO crops are corn, soybeans
and canola, which are staple ingredients in virtually every type
of packaged food, from soup and tofu to breakfast cereals and
chips. Organic foods do not contain GMOs.
The Vermont bill passed by the Senate would require
GMO-containing foods sold at retail outlets to be labeled as
having been produced or partially produced with "genetic
engineering."
Andrea Stander, a spokeswoman for the Vermont Right to Know
GMOs coalition, said they expect the biotech industry to sue in
an attempt to stop enactment of the bill. As such, the language
of the bill includes formation of a fund that would pay legal
bills.
Consumer groups say labeling is needed because of questions
both about the safety of GM crops for human health and the
environment.
The language of the Vermont bill states that foods made with
genetically engineered crops "potentially pose risks to health,
safety, agriculture and the environment", and should be labeled.
Last October, a group of 93 international scientists issued
a statement saying there was a lack of empirical and scientific
evidence to support what they said were false claims the biotech
industry was making about a "consensus" on safety.
The group said there needed to be more independent research
as studies showing safety tend to be funded and backed by the
biotech industry.
But GMO crop developers such as Monsanto, and their
backers say genetically modified crops, also referred to as
biotech crops, have been proven to be safe.
"This debate isn't about food safety," said Karen Batra,
spokeswoman for the Biotechnoloy Industry Organization. "Our
science experts ... point to more than 1,700 credible
peer-reviewed studies that find no legitimate concern."
Batra said mandatory labeling creates needless extra costs
and complications for farmers and the food industry.
A Monsanto representative did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Ballot measures in California in 2012 and last year in
Washington state were narrowly defeated after well-funded
opponents poured millions into campaigns to defeat the measures.
The opposition included Monsanto, the world's largest seed
company and the first to introduce genetically engineered
products, other biotech crop developers and members of the
Grocery Manufacturers Association, an industry group
representing packaged food makers.
The Vermont bill also would make it illegal to describe any
food product containing GMOs as "natural" or "all natural."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ken Wills)