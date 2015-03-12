U.S. court decision could force Golf Channel to return Ponzi scheme money

| TEXARKANA, Texas, March 12
appeals court could force Golf Channel to pay back a
court-appointed receivership the $5.9 million it received from
convicted swindler Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme, a receivership
official said on Thursday.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday night
reversed a lower court decision that allowed Golf Channel to
avoid paying back the money it received from Stanford's firm to
become the title sponsor of the St. Jude's Championship in
Memphis.
The decision allows the receivership to seek the money from
Golf Channel, said Kevin Sadler, a spokesman for the
receivership run on behalf of about 18,000 swindled investors.
It could also affect claims the receivership is seeking in
seven other sports marketing deals, including tennis, basketball
and golf, worth about $36 million with Stanford International
Bank, he said.
All of the other sports marketing cases were stayed at the
defendants' requests, pending the outcome of the appeal of the
Golf Channel case, Sadler said.
A former Houston billionaire, Stanford was convicted in
2012 on 13 felony counts in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme that is
regarded as one of the largest in U.S. history. He was sentenced
to 110 years in federal prison in Florida but is appealing his
conviction.
Golf Channel broadcast the tournament and offered Stanford
an advertising package. The two-year deal was reached in October
2006 and worth $5.9 million.
Officials for Golf Channel, owned by Comcast Corp,
were not immediately available for comment.
"Stanford lavished tens of millions of investors' money on
promoting his business through advertising and sports promotion
activities, such as his strategic advertising campaign with the
Golf Channel," Sadler said.
Sports marketing helped Stanford lure more investors into
the Ponzi scheme, the appeals court noted.
U.S. District Judge David Godbey, in November 2013, had
ruled in Golf Channel's favor, saying it looked "more like an
innocent trade creditor than a salesman perpetrating and
extending the Stanford Ponzi scheme."
(Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott; Writing by Jon Herskovitz;
Editing by Eric Beech)