U.S. court vacates ruling against Golf Channel over Stanford fraud

June 30 A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday
threw out its own ruling that could have forced the Golf Channel
to repay $5.9 million it received from convicted swindler Allen
Stanford.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Golf Channel's
request to vacate its March 12 ruling and instead ask the Texas
Supreme Court to address a disputed question of state law.
Golf Channel, owned by Comcast Corp, had argued
that it acted in good faith in receiving the $5.9 million, and
in exchange offered sufficient value to Stanford in the form of
advertising.
The 5th Circuit asked the Texas Supreme Court to explain
what showing of "value" would suffice under the state's Uniform
Fraudulent Transfer Act, such that Golf Channel might avoid
having to repay the $5.9 million to Ralph Janvey, the
court-appointed receiver for Stanford's companies.
Stanford, who is serving a 110-year prison term, has
appealed his conviction. Prosecutors said he ran a $7.2 billion
Ponzi scheme centered on fraudulent certificates of deposit from
his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.
The case is Janvey v. Golf Channel Inc, 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 13-11305.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)