UPDATE 1-Google pushes framework for law enforcement access to overseas data

(Adds details from Walker's speech)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's
Google pressed U.S. lawmakers and the international community on
Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data
stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address
a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and
Silicon Valley.
The push comes amid growing legal uncertainty, in the United
States and across the globe, about how technology firms must
comply with government requests for foreign-held data. That has
raised alarm that criminal and terrorism investigations are
being hindered by outdated laws that make the current process
for sharing information slow and burdensome.
Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president and general
counsel, announced the company's international framework during
a speech in Washington, D.C., at the Heritage Foundation, a
conservative think tank that wields influence in the Trump White
House and Republican-controlled Congress.
He urged Congress to update a decades-old electronic
communications law and follows similar efforts by Microsoft Corp
.
Both companies had previously objected in court to U.S. law
enforcement efforts to use domestic search warrants for data
held overseas because the practice could erode user privacy.
But the technology industry and privacy advocates have also
admitted the current rules for appropriate cross-border data
requests are untenable.
The Mountain View, California-based company called for
allowing countries that commit to baseline privacy, human rights
and due process principles to directly request data from U.S.
providers without the need to consult the U.S. government as an
intermediary. The measure is intended to be reciprocal.
Countries that do not adhere to the standards, such as an
oppressive regime, would not be eligible, but the framework
could incentivize better respect for digital privacy among those
nations, Walker said.
Google did not detail specific baseline principles in its
framework.
'URGENT ISSUES'
"This couldn't be a more urgent set of issues," Walker said
in an interview before his speech, noting that recent acts of
terrorism in Europe underscored the need to move quickly.
Current agreements that allow law enforcement access to data
stored overseas, known as mutual legal assistance treaties,
involve a formal diplomatic request for data and require the
host country to obtain a warrant on behalf of the requesting
country. That can often take several months.
In January, a divided federal appeals court refused to
reconsider its decision from last year that said the U.S.
government could not force Microsoft or other companies to hand
over customer data stored abroad under a domestic warrant.
The U.S. Justice Department has until midnight on Friday to
appeal that decision to the Supreme Court. It did not respond to
a request for comment.
U.S. judges have ruled against Google in similar recent
cases, however, elevating the potential for Supreme Court
review.
Companies, privacy advocates and judges themselves have
urged Congress to address the problem rather than leave it to
courts.
U.S. lawmakers have worked on bipartisan legislation, known
as the International Communications Privacy Act, in recent years
that would modernize cross-border data requests, but it has
failed to become law.
Walker said on Thursday Google largely supported the
legislation, calling it necessary to move forward with
international agreements.
Google also asked Congress to codify warrant requirements
for data requests that involve content, such as the actual
message found within an email.
Chris Calabrese, vice president of policy at the Center for
Democracy & Technology, said Google's framework was "broadly
correct" but urged caution about the process for letting
countries make direct requests to providers.
"We need to make sure the people in the club are the right
people," he said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Bernadette Baum)