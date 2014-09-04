RPT-Google to refund $19 million in kids' in-app purchase case -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Google Inc has
agreed to refund at least $19 million to settle charges that it
unfairly billed parents for purchases that their children made
while playing video games like Ice Age Village and Air Penguins
on mobile devices.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the
Internet giant had also agreed to modify its billing practices
to ensure that parents know, and agree to, purchases that their
children make.
The FTC settled a similar case with Apple Inc in
January. Apple agreed to refund to customers at least $32.5
million in unauthorized charges made by children and to change
its billing practices to require consent from parents
for in-app spending.
The FTC sued Amazon.com in July on the same issue.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)