Google's Schmidt predicts end of censorship within a decade

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Google Inc Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt has a bold prediction: Censorship around
the world could end in a decade, and better use of encryption
will help people overcome government surveillance.
In a lecture at Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the
executive of the world's biggest web search company made a pitch
for ending censorship in China and other countries with
restricted freedom of speech by connecting everyone to the
Internet and protecting their communication from spying.
"First they try to block you; second, they try to infiltrate
you; and third, you win. I really think that's how it works.
Because the power is shifted," he said.
"I believe there's a real chance that we can eliminate
censorship and the possibility of censorship in a decade."
Schmidt has long spoken out against limitations to the
freedom of expression and restricted Internet access around the
world. Earlier this year, he traveled to North Korea, a country
disconnected from the rest of the world, to promote the cause.
"It's clear that we failed. But we'll try again. We have not
been invited back," he said of the personal trip, the timing of
which was later criticized by the U.S. State Department as being
not helpful because it came shortly after North Korea's launch
of a long-range rocket.
The goal for North Korea, Schmidt said, was not democracy
for now but to merely get the people to connect with the rest of
the world: "My view is that if we can get some connectivity,
then they'll begin to open the country, they'll begin to
understand other systems."
On the home front, too, Google is now one of several tech
companies embroiled in the controversy over the reach of U.S.
government spying. Top secret documents disclosed by former spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden have suggested the National
Security Agency has tapped Google's and others' communications
links to aid in its gathering of intelligence.
Schmidt at the time said that the NSA's activity, if true,
was outrageous and potentially illegal.
Google, at which Schmidt served as CEO until 2011, has faced
its own criticism for intercepting data over the years. The
company acknowledged in 2010 that a fleet of cars it operates to
map the world's streets had mistakenly collected passwords and
other personal data from home consumers' wireless networks over
a two year-period.
Earlier this week, Google agreed to pay $17 million to
settle a probe by 37 U.S. states that it bypassed privacy
settings on the iPhone's Web browser and tracked Web users.
"The solution to government surveillance is to encrypt
everyone," Schmidt said on Wednesday, referring to the process
of encoding data to secure it.
He acknowledged that encryption can be broken and said
Snowden's revelations showed the NSA has indeed done it, but
added: "With sufficiently long keys and changing the keys all
the time, it turns out it's very, very difficult for the
interloper of any kind to go in and do that."
Google has recently increased the length and complexity of
its encryption keys, Schmidt said, calling it a constant "game
of cat and mouse" between the governments and Internet users.
"It's pretty clear to me that government surveillance and
the way in which governments are doing this will be here to stay
in some form, because it's how the citizens will express
themselves, and the governments will want to know what they're
doing," Schmidt said.
"In that race, I think the censors will lose, and I think
that people would be empowered."