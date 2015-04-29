Google launches security feature for Chrome web browser

| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 Google Inc on
Wednesday announced a free extension for its Chrome web browser
that better protects Google accounts, including email, against
online attackers trying to steal passwords and other personal
information.
The extension, called Password Alert, can be downloaded on
Google Chrome and warns users before they enter account
information on "phishing" pages, or imitation sites designed to
steal passwords and access personal information, such as emails
or online bank accounts.
Millions of phishing emails and websites are sent every day,
Google said. Nearly 2 percent of messages sent through Gmail,
Google's email service, are designed to steal passwords.
"Right now, it's left up to the user to decide whether or
not to enter their password," said Drew Hintz, the lead engineer
for Password Alert. "We expect users to know the difference
between these sites, and that's an unreasonable request to make
of users."
The new extension, which took about three years to create,
is an addition to Google's other security measures, including
safe browsing technology that warns users against potentially
malicious sites and verification tools that help protect private
accounts.
