版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 00:07 BJT

Bunge says fire at Decatur, Indiana, grain dryer extinguished

CHICAGO Jan 22 Bunge Ltd confirmed that a fire on Thursday in a grain dryer at its Decatur, Indiana, facility, has been extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire, which employees reported at about 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT). The blaze was limited to the dryer.

The plant was running and was able to load out grain, a Bunge spokeswoman said. The facility will resume accepting deliveries later on Thursday, as soon as firefighting equipment is moved, she said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐