Distillers grain prices slump as China rejections clog pipeline

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 3 The price of distillers' dried
grain has slid 20 percent in a week as U.S. exporters shied away
from selling the corn-based feed grain to its top customer China
after Beijing rejected shipments containing an unapproved GMO
corn strain.
"Everyone is just nervous. If you load something no one
knows if someone is going to take it or not," said Ryan
McClanahan, a Kansas City-based trader with Commodity
Specialists Co, which supplies DDGs to both domestic and export
markets.
"People have just stopped loading vessels, containers
domestically so the product is just backing up in the domestic
market," McClanahan told Reuters.
So far, Beijing has rejected 2,000 tonnes of U.S. DDGs as
well as 545,000 tonnes of corn since November after vessels were
found to contain Syngenta's AG's MIR 162 corn, a GMO
variety that has been awaiting China's approval for more than
two years.
U.S. farmers have been growing the GMO corn variety, which
protects plants from insects, since 2011. It is approved for
import by all other major corn importers so most grain handlers
do not segregate it from other GMO varieties approved by China.
While the amount of DDG and corn rejected is a tiny fraction
of China's annual imports - exporters worry it will be tougher
to divert Chinese bound distiller's grains to other Asian
customers - as DDG is most popular among Chinese feeders.
Many rejected corn shipments have already been resold to
other Asian buyers such as South Korea or Japan, the world's top
corn importer.
NO QUICK RESOLUTION
The United States exported 8.2 million tonnes of distillers'
dried grain, a by-product from making corn-ethanol, during the
2012/13 marketing year with two-thirds of it sold to China. DDG
has grown in popularity among livestock feeders and dairies amid
the U.S. ethanol boom, competing with soymeal in livestock diets
as a high source of protein.
In West Texas, home to the nation's largest cattle feeders,
distillers' dried grain on Friday was selling for $220 a ton,
down $50 to $60 since Christmas, when China rejected its first
DDG shipments.
Prices for rail-delivered DDGs at feed mills in the Pacific
Northwest, were trading at $247 to $248 per ton, a $37 to $48
drop from pre-holiday levels, according to the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
Feed mills, dairies, cattle feeders as well as pork and
chicken producers are now looking to switch from pricey soymeal
to DDGs but it will take time for nutritionists to reformulate
feeds to include more DDGs, cash traders said.
The risk that China would turn away further DDGs shipments
will reverberate in the market for months to come as U.S.
exporters, fearing financial losses if cargoes are rejected,
will remain cautious sellers until MIR 162 is approved.
"Unless a seller of DDGs can get a cargo booked that's sold
'as is', he's going to be very reluctant to sell additional
tonnage into China without some assurances," said Dan Basse,
president of Chicago-based consultancy AgResource Co.
Chinese analyst JCI said on Friday some Chinese importers of
DDGs issued a notice to their customers - mainly feed makers -
offering the buyers a choice of either canceling their DDG
purchases, or taking the risk that their shipments will be
inspected.
The U.S. Grains Council, an industry group that promotes
U.S. grain trade, on a conference call earlier this week said
that a quick resolution to China's imports of the GMO variety in
corn and DDGs was unlikely, traders said.
The Grains Council was unavailable for comment.
Geoff Cooper, an analyst with the Renewable Fuels
Association which tracks DDG export data, said he had expected
record distiller's grains exports in 2013 - bolstered
by strong shipments in November and December.
"Because of this uncertainty in China I think things slowed
down in December and that will be reflected in the numbers,"
Cooper said.