More U.S. corn-based DDG being okayed for China imports -analyst

CHICAGO Jan 7 An increasing amount of
distiller's dried grain (DDG), a popular corn-based feed grain,
is passing Chinese quarantine inspections after state officials
rejected some imports containing an unapproved genetically
modified (GMO) corn strain, according to Chinese market analyst
JC Intelligence Co.
"The situation seems to have improved these days and
inspection turns regular," JCI told clients in a letter seen by
Reuters on Tuesday. "Last week, there was 20-25 percent of
imported DDGs passing the customs inspection and the passing
rate has increased to 40-50 percent this week," said the
Shanghai-based analyst firm, widely followed by the U.S. grain
trade for China market trends.
"Market insiders expect the customs clearance rate will
further rise to 60-70 percent next week," JCI said.
Beijing has rejected about 2,000 tonnes of U.S.-produced
DDGs as well as 600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn shipments since
November after samples in the cargoes were found to contain
traces of Syngenta's AG's MIR 162 corn, a GMO variety
that has been awaiting China's official approval for more than
two years.
A signal that China's grain inspections approvals were
improving came on Monday when the price of U.S. distiller's
dried grain - a high protein feed that competes with soymeal in
livestock rations - jumped $10 per ton or 5 percent or more, at
export markets, rebounding from steep declines that occurred
during December in nervous reaction to China's posture.
Traders said the December price drops of up to 20 percent in
DDGs had spurred fresh domestic and export interest - including
from China. Barges of DDG shipped in the first three months of
the year on the Mississippi River continued to rise on Tuesday,
bid at $205 per ton, up from $180 last week but down from $275
in early December, traders said.
JCI's letter also reported that the Chinese grain inspection
authorities in Guangdong and Shanghai are meeting with industry
participants this week to discuss the inspection process.