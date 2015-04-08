US farmers take a gamble with belt-tightening as incomes slide

| CHICAGO, April 8
CHICAGO, April 8 Bracing for their leanest
season in eight years, U.S. farmers are skimping on everything
from machinery to fertilizers, betting that they can go
down-market and yet maintain crop production and quality.
The belt-tightening has already squeezed sales of suppliers,
and farming experts warn the gamble can backfire: less robust
crop protection and less resilient seeds combined with some
rough weather could hurt crops this year and beyond.
Jon Sparks, who farms 1,400 acres in eastern Indiana, is
scrambling to cut costs wherever he can: buying cheaper seeds,
using less fertilizer, and hoping his farm equipment will not
break down this year.
Sparks is not alone as farmers nationwide are scrutinizing
every expense. After four years of bumper crops and earnings,
grain prices are plummeting and the U.S. Department of
Agriculture forecasts this growing season to be the least
profitable since 2007. (Graphic: reut.rs/1F6tttw)
Across the nation's Midwestern corn belt, new farm equipment
sales are down, seed salesmen from Monsanto and DuPont
Pioneer talk of a slump in business and fertilizer
suppliers Mosaic and Potash Corp are reporting
lower sales volumes for some products.
How such cutbacks, which have intensified since last
autumn's record harvest, will affect grain production is not yet
clear, but the risks are considerable.
Right now, weather forecasts are largely favorable for U.S.
grains this summer.
Yet as any forecasts, they come with a degree of
uncertainty. If the weather turns foul, say agronomists, corn
and soybean yields could drop 20 percent or more if growers skip
disease or insect treatments to save money.
The United States is the world's top soybeans and corn
producer and a major exporter, so any dent in output would
ripple through global markets. It could also hurt U.S. cattle
and hog producers, who use corn and soybeans as feed.
"Whether it is new equipment, fertilizer or other inputs
such as fungicide, growers are reevaluating every one of those
decisions this year, probably at a higher level than they have
in the past," Tom Eickhoff, corn agronomic systems lead for
Monsanto, one of the biggest seed makers, told Reuters.
EARNINGS HIT
It is too early to gauge how deep the farm spending cuts
are, but the squeeze to suppliers' profits and sales gives some
sense of the scale of the belt-tightening.
Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker,
reported a 43 percent drop in profit in its first quarter to
Jan. 31 and has already laid off 1,500 plant workers in Iowa,
Illinois and Kansas, and furloughed another 500.
New equipment is "a convenience more than a necessity right
now," said Sparks.
Other cuts involve some risk-taking. Sparks is planting corn
seed without genetic resistance to rootworms in some of his
fields this year because they lie outside the "hot zone" for the
pest the USDA estimates causes $800 million of losses each year.
Monsanto last week reported a 10 percent drop in seed sales
in its second quarter to Feb. 28, with corn seed sales, its
biggest revenue generator, down 15 percent.
A March 31 USDA report confirmed that U.S. farmers are
planning to devote the least acres to corn in five years this
season, switching to cheaper soybeans that require less
fertilizer. (Graphic: reut.rs/1bPbDUN)
Meanwhile, more farmers than usual are passing on Monsanto's
newly launched, and most expensive, corn hybrids in favor of
slightly older and cheaper ones, the company said.
In response the biotech giant is cutting its seed production
plans. Company officials told Reuters their contracted farmers
will plant less seed corn this summer for use in the 2016
season, but declined to discuss the matter in detail.
DuPont Pioneer, which reports quarterly results later this
month, said the shift away from corn planting is hurting demand
for some of its bug-battling hybrids, but offered no further
details on seed sales.
BALANCING ACT
Choices made today will affect farmers until next season as
they are trying to strike a balance between costs and crop
quality and protection.
Planting a less resilient seed or too much of a single
variety can amplify crop losses if there is a spell of poor
weather, or an insect or disease outbreak. Skimping on
fertilizer saves money, but also can reduce crop yields.
Still, Brian Duncan, who farms in Polo, Illinois, said he
will forego spraying his corn crop with fungicide and
supplemental insecticide.
Instead, he will rely on the built-in bug protection in his
biotech corn seed, bought from a single company to get a bulk
discount. If applied on all of the corn fields of his 3,900-acre
farm, the strategy could save him as much as $35 an acre, or up
to $123,000.
Many shun the new and embrace the old.
Southwest Indiana farmer Don Villwock is putting off a trial
of DuPont Pioneer's latest data-science advisory service this
season, a $12-an-acre subscription, and will instead rely on
his local agronomist for guidance, paying $8 an acre.
He is also tuning up his three-year-old corn planter instead
of trading it in for a new. Villwock also skipped a trip to the
annual Louisville Farm Show showcasing shiny new machinery for
the first time in a decade. "I figured it's best not to be
tempted so I stayed home."
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Tomasz Janowski)