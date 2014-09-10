UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers fault rail sector for slow service, profits

(Recasts throughout with details, quotes from hearing)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. rail operators must put
investment ahead of profits to clear the way for grain,
automotive and chemical shipments now clogging the tracks,
lawmakers said at a congressional hearing Wednesday about the
health of the rail grid.
Rail backups in the Midwest are particularly acute with
farmers expected to harvest record large corn and soybean crops
over the next two months and move much of that grain to market.
The rail sector has promised to spend $26 billion this year
to improve service but Senator Jay Rockefeller, chairman of the
Senate Commerce Committee, was not placated.
"You pretty much get what you want and stop what you want
around here," said Rockefeller, a West Virginia Democrat in his
final months in office. He accused the rail industry of having
undue influence with Washington regulators and lawmakers.
"You are doing a great job for your shareholders. What about
these folks?" Rockefeller said, referring to officials from the
farm, auto and chemical industries who also testified at the
hearing.
Automakers are spending tens of millions of dollars a month
to avoid snarls on the tracks for their cargoes, said Shane Karr
of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.
Meanwhile, the massive grain harvest could exceed permanent
storage bins by about 694 million bushels this harvest season,
or about 3.5 percent of expected totals, said Arthur Neal, who
analyzes market and transportation issues for the Department of
Agriculture.
That glut could fill roughly 174,000 jumbo hopper rail cars
with South Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Illinois, among the
states most impacted, he said, adding that much of last year's
crop is still lying around.
"It is critical to move as much of the 2013 grain crop as
quickly and efficiently as possible," Neal said.
The grain glut is causing snarls along train lines
controlled by BNSF Railway Co and Canadian Pacific
Railway Company and driving up other transportation
costs.
Barge rates along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, for
instance, are about 50 percent higher than the five-year
average.
Higher costs for agriculture deliveries could push some
foreign buyers to turn away from United States producers, warned
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat.
"We have to find a way out of this," she said.
Ed Hamberger, president of the Association of American
Railroads, said operators aim to strike a balance between
delivering good service and satisfying investors.
When Rockefeller accused the rail sector of profiteering,
Hamburger said operators deliver a return on invested capital
about half the average for Fortune 500 companies.
If the railroads were financially weaker it would be more
difficult for them to draw investment used to improve service,
he said, while acknowledging that service can be improved.
"For a not insignificant group of rail customers, rail
service in recent months has not been of the quality they have
come to expect," Hamberger told the committee. "Rest assured,
railroads are working tirelessly to remedy these challenges."
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by
Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)