REFILE-Blacks win fewer health research grants in U.S.

(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 7)
* Study finds 10 percentage point funding gap
* NIH director says finding is 'deeply troubling'
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Aug 18 Black researchers are
significantly less likely to win grant funding from the
National Institutes of Health than white applicants, according
to a study published on Thursday, and the director of the U.S.
agency says it will take action to address the potential for
"insidious bias" in the review process.
An NIH-backed study, published in the journal Science,
found a 10 percentage point difference in the number of grants
awarded to black researchers compared with white researchers
with similar credentials.
"This situation is not acceptable. The data is deeply
troubling," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told reporters on
a conference call.
"It indicates that we have not only failed to recruit the
best and brightest minds from all of the groups we need to be
coming to us, but for those who have joined us, there is
inequity in their ability to achieve funding from the NIH,
which in many instances is essential to academic success in
biomedical research."
Blacks make up 10.2 percent of the U.S. population, but
only 1.2 percent of the principal investigators of biomedical
research studies are black.
Collins said concerns over this and anecdotal evidence
prompted NIH, which is the largest source of funding for
medical research in the world, to take a deeper look.
They commissioned a study led by University of Kansas
economics professor Donna Ginther. Ginther and colleagues from
Discovery Logic, a unit of Thomson Reuters (TRI.N), and the NIH
analyzed data from 2000 to 2006.
They studied success rates of applicants of different races
with similar research records and affiliations at being awarded
a new NIH research project grant.
The raw data showed a 13 percentage point gap in the
success rates between black and white applicants. It also
showed a 4 percentage point gap in the success rates of white
over Asian applicants. There were no apparent differences in
success rates among Hispanic and white applicants.
The team next spent more than two years looking for
possible explanations for the differences. Among Asian
applicants, differences in success rates disappeared when they
looked only at applications from U.S. residents, suggesting
that language among nonnative speakers may play a role.
Among black applicants, differences in education, country
of origin, training, employer characteristics, previous
research awards, and publication record accounted for 3
percentage points of the difference.
But that still left a 10 percentage point spread.
That suggests that for every 100 applications from white
applicants, 30 percent were funded, but among every 100
applications from blacks, only 20 percent were funded.
The study did not look at gender.
CUMULATIVE ADVANTAGES
Ginther said the findings suggest one of two possibilities.
Either black applicants had not been afforded the same types of
"cumulative advantages" as whites -- including education but
also mentoring or serving on an NIH grant review panel -- or
there was bias in the NIH grant review system.
NIH grant applications are reviewed by a panel of peer
scientists that considers the application's scientific
significance, but also takes into account the researcher's
qualifications and research environment.
When applicants send proposals to the NIH, they identify
their race, ethnicity and gender, but this information is
removed from the application before the materials are sent to
review. Collins said it is possible that reviewers are able to
guess the race or ethnicity of an applicant by looking at names
or where they trained.
The NIH plans to take several steps to address both of the
possibilities suggested by the study. "This is not one of those
reports we will look at and put aside," Collins said.
To address the potential for what Collins called "insidious
bias" in the review process, NIH will conduct different
studies in which grants are reviewed based on the scientific
merits alone -- without offering any information about the
applicant's qualifications or background.
The NIH plans to start a program in which promising young
researchers from underserved groups are invited to serve on
more grant review panels.
"We aim to have 50 assigned to each of NIH's three rounds
of grant review panels in the 2012 grant year, which begins
October 1," Collins said.
He also has set up two high-level advisory groups to gather
expert advice about possible causes and actions NIH can take.
The NIH will also support more mentoring efforts at research
institutions.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Mohammad Zargham)