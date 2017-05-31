"Green" mutual funds bounce back after Trump-induced retreat

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 31 After U.S. President Donald
Trump's election last November, investors pulled nearly $68
million from so-called "green" mutual funds, reflecting fear
that his pro-coal agenda would hurt renewable energy firms.
But now investors are pouring money back in, boosting net
deposits in 22 green funds to nearly $83 million in the first
four months of 2017, according to data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper unit.
Investors' renewed faith in the funds reflects a growing
belief the president will not succeed in reviving the coal
industry and will not target the government subsidies that
underpin renewable power, which have bipartisan support.
It also sends a positive sign for the wind, solar and energy
efficiency firms and make up a large portion of the green-fund
portfolios.
The coal industry faces problems in the marketplace that are
too big for any government to solve, said Murray Rosenblith, a
portfolio manager for the $209 million New Alternatives Fund
, among the U.S. green funds seeing investor inflows.
"Trump can't bring back coal," he said. "There's nothing
that can bring it back."
A Reuters survey of some 32 utilities in Republican states
last month showed that none plan to increase coal use as a
result of Trump’s policies. Many planned to continue a shift to
cheaper and cleaner alternatives, including wind and solar.
A White House official did not respond to a request for
comment about the administration’s efforts to boost coal or its
position on wind and solar subsidies.
Lipper classifies "green" funds as those with screening or
investment strategies that are based solely on environmental
criteria. Many make it a point to avoid purchasing shares of
traditional oil, gas or mining companies.
The funds, while still an investment niche, have become
increasingly popular over the past decade amid rising worries
about climate change. They tend to draw younger and more
environmentally minded investors who see profits in the
burgeoning renewable power industry.
"Solar and wind power are creating a lot of jobs. There is a
long-term secular trend taking place," said Joe Keefe, Chief
Executive of Pax World Management LLC, whose $418 million Pax
Global Environmental Markets fund is one of the biggest in the
green fund sector.
Solar firms employed about 374,000 workers in 2016, while
the wind industry employed 101,738. Combined, they produced job
growth of about 25 percent over 2015, according to the U.S.
Department of Energy.
The average fund among the group of 22 green funds tracked
by Lipper posted a six-month return of 9.37 percent. That lagged
the S&P 500 index’s 12.14 percent, excluding dividends, over the
same period through April 30, but beat the S&P's oil and gas
index, along with several major coal companies which have
slumped since the election.
The growth helped boost the group’s combined assets under
management to $2.4 billion by the end of April, up from $2.1
billion in November, according to the data.
Tom Roseen, Lipper's head of research, said the inflows into
green funds could reflect value-shopping after the election
triggered an initial sell-off in the solar and wind energy
sectors.
He cited solar module maker First Solar Inc, a
popular stock among green funds, trading at about $39.50 a
share, far off the highs above $70 it reached last year but up
more than 35 percent from a drop it suffered after the election.
TRUMP SKEPTICS
Trump campaigned on a promise to revive the ailing oil and
coal industries, in part by dismantling former President Barack
Obama’s environmental regulations aimed at cutting carbon
dioxide emissions.
He also vowed to pull the United States out of a global pact
to fight climate change, a promise White House officials said
Trump is now reconsidering, under pressure from lawmakers,
global allies, and scores of major oil, coal and other
companies.
Trump’s more conservative supporters - including the man who
led his transition at the Environmental Protection Agency, Myron
Ebell - have complained about the slow pace of progress in
dismantling Obama-era climate initiatives.
While many drilling and mining companies have applauded
Trump’s efforts, some investors are skeptical that repealing
climate regulation will provide a big boost to fossil fuels.
The government subsidies that are crucial for growth of wind
and solar power, meanwhile, seem to enjoy bipartisan support in
Congress.
Existing tax credits for solar and wind projects were
extended for five years at the end of 2015 by a
Republican-controlled Congress. A number of Republican lawmakers
represent states with burgeoning wind and solar industries, such
as Texas and North Dakota.
Trump administration policy has yet to affect renewable
energy firms - and may not affect them much going forward, said
Mike Garland, Chief Executive of wind farm owner Pattern Energy
Group Inc..
“Most investors are starting to realize that the federal
government is limited in its impact and the risk to (green
energy subsidies) is relatively low," he said.
Pattern’s stock has gained 20 percent since the beginning of
the year, after falling 10 percent between the November election
and the end of 2016.
Many of the green funds tracked by Lipper are heavily
invested in renewable energy companies with overseas operations
that reduce their exposure to U.S. politics.
One of the top holdings of Rosenblith’s fund, for example,
is Vestas Wind Systems, the Danish company that produces
and services wind turbines. If U.S. policies turned against wind
power, Vestas could still expect strong demand elsewhere,
Rosenblith said.
A number of exchange-traded funds focused on renewable
energy also attracted money this year, led by Guggenheim
Investments' Solar ETF, which took in $28.5 million.
Its top holdings include Arizona-based First Solar and
China’s Xinyi Solar Holdings.
William Belden, Guggenheim's head of ETF business
development, said the inflows suggest that "some of the early
responses to the Trump administration were overdone."
(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis; Editing by Brian Thevenot)