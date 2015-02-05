版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 00:45 BJT

Green Plains says slowed down ethanol output amid tight margins

NEW YORK Feb 5 Green Plains Inc. said on Thursday that the biofuels maker has slowed down ethanol production "slightly" amid a tight margin environment and expects other producers have as well.

U.S. government data showed the first "glimpse" of a slowdown in production this week, an executive said on a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings.

That will lead to a draw down in inventories as demand in the United States and abroad remains robust, the company said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
