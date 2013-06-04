U.S. senators mull timetable for liquidating Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

* Bill would wind down Fannie, Freddie in five years
* Government reinsurer would replace the mortgage firms
* Revenue from liquidation would first go to U.S. gov't
* New insurer would build common securitization platform
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, June 4 Mortgage financiers Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac would be liquidated
within five years and replaced by an entity offering government
reinsurance for mortgage-backed debt under draft legislation
from a bipartisan group of U.S. senators.
To protect taxpayers from having to absorb losses incurred
during periods of economic stress, the senators are considering
requiring private financiers to take a first-loss position,
according to the 100-page-plus draft bill obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday.
The behind-the-scenes effort in the Senate to shutter the
two government-sponsored enterprises is being led by Tennessee
Republican Bob Corker and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner. Their
work is viewed as a serious first step in a debate over the
future of the housing finance system that could go on for years.
U.S. lawmakers across the political spectrum have a goal to
reduce the government's role in housing finance, but disagree on
how to find the right balance.
"We continue to believe that GSE reform may not cross the
finish line until after the next president is inaugurated,"
Jaret Seiberg, a senior policy analyst at Guggenheim Securities
wrote in a client note.
The discussion draft of the bill, circulating among senators
in an effort to gain support, would establish a new federal
mortgage insurer that charges and collects fees in exchange for
providing catastrophic insurance.
The corporation would support securitization and act as a
reinsurer. In the event of a default that exceeds the first-loss
position of private stakeholders, the corporation would cover
shortfalls in payment of principal and interest under the loans
gone bad.
When Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are shuttered, the U.S.
Treasury Department would be required to absorb their
outstanding obligations, according to the draft. The two
companies, which were seized by the government in 2008 as
mounting mortgage losses threatened their solvency, own or back
about half of all U.S. home loans.
The new government reinsurance entity, called the Federal
Mortgage Insurance Corp., would offer a backstop on
mortgage-backed securities in the event catastrophic losses
swamped private creditors at a time of severe economic stress.
It would build a common securitization platform and also
help community banks and smaller lenders who do not have the
capacity to issue mortgage-backed securities on their own.
It would charge and collect fees designed to cover both its
operating costs and to maintain a catastrophic fund.
PAYING FOR THE BAILOUT'
The draft bill, first reported by Bloomberg, said revenues
from a liquidation of the two companies would first be used to
repay the government for its stake in the companies, with any
remaining funds going to junior preferred shareholders and
finally common shareholders.
The government has an 80 percent stake in each firm, with
the U.S. Treasury holding about $117.1 billion in Fannie Mae
senior preferred shares and $72.3 billion in Freddie Mac senior
preferred shares. It also has warrants to purchase common stock.
Many analysts said it was unlikely any funds would remain
beyond what would be needed to repay the government.
Investors, including some hedge funds, have been buying up
both common and junior preferred shares of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac in the hopes lawmakers will draft legislation that
does not wipe out current shareholders.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have drawn almost $190 billion in
taxpayer aid and, by the end of June, will have paid the
Treasury about $132 billion in dividends.
The two companies buy mortgages and package them into
securities, which they issue to investors with a guarantee. They
also sell debt to help fund their mortgage purchases.
After years of red ink, they have now returned to
profitability. The terms of their bailout do not allow them to
buy back the government's stake, which means they will keep
making dividend payments as long as they are profitable without
ever recovering the loan amount.