* Security team reviews note calling NBA star 'a very bad
man'
* Defense lawyers say security rules are overly broad
* Military judge is hearing pretrial arguments
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 16 U.S.
security restrictions governing the statements of former CIA
captives held at Guantanamo are so stringent that one prisoner's
assessment of basketball star LeBron James was treated as a top
national secret for two months, a military defense lawyer said
on Tuesday.
The incident was disclosed by Navy Lieutenant Commander
Kevin Bogucki, a defense lawyer for Yemeni defendant Ramzi
Binalshibh, one of five prisoners charged with orchestrating the
Sept. 11 plot to crash hijacked commercial planes into U.S.
buildings.
Bogucki said another of his Guantanamo prisoner clients,
former CIA captive Muhammed Rahim, wrote a note criticizing the
National Basketball Association star's decision to leave the
Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.
"LeBron James is a very bad man. He should apologize to the
city of Cleveland," Bogucki quoted the note as saying.
Rahim has not been charged with a crime but because he was
previously held and interrogated by the CIA, his communications
are subject to restrictions similar to those of the alleged
Sept. 11 plotters - every word they write or utter is presumed
to be "Top Secret" unless a government Security Classification
Review Team declares them safe for public release.
"It took that classification authority approximately two
months to determine that my client's opinion of LeBron James did
not pose a grievous threat to national security," said Bogucki,
who did not indicate when the note was written.
Defense lawyers say the security restrictions are overbroad
and impair their ability to prepare a defense in a case that
could end with their clients' execution.
The defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the
alleged mastermind of the hijacked plane attacks that killed
2,976 people in the United States in 2001, are charged in the
Guantanamo tribunal with conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking
civilians and civilian targets, murder in violation of the laws
of war, destruction of property, hijacking and terrorism.
Security restrictions surrounding their trial are a key
topic at a weeklong pretrial hearing this week at the Guantanamo
Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.
CIA INTERROGATION
Prosecutors contend that the restrictions are necessary to
protect U.S. national security and safeguard CIA interrogation
methods and sources.
The defense lawyers say the CIA gave up control of that
information when it disclosed those methods and sources to the
defendants, and that the restrictions are aimed at preventing
them from discussing treatment that amounted to torture.
Binalshibh and defendant Walid bin Attash, a Yemeni raised
in Saudi Arabia who is accused of training two of the Sept. 11
hijackers at an al Qaeda camp in Afghanistan, were the only two
defendants who showed up in the courtroom on Tuesday.
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, ruled on Monday that
attendance in court was voluntary during pretrial hearings.
Mohammed came to the court building but watched the proceedings
on a monitor from another room.
Defendants Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, who is accused of providing
money and travel assistance for the hijackers, and Mustafa Ahmed
al Hawsawi, who is accused of being a key financial facilitator,
stayed behind in their cells at a special high-security camp
that holds the former CIA prisoners.
The judge also heard news organizations' request to limit
closing of the courtroom when secret information is discussed.
Attorney David Schulz said the law requires that any closures be
narrowly tailored and can only occur if the judge finds that
public disclosure of the information in question would severely
damage national security.
"The public has a constitutional right to know what is being
done in its name at this tribunal," said Schulz, who represents
14 news organizations, including Reuters.