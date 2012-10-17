Sept. 11 mastermind wears camouflage in Guantanamo court

* Attire suggests he may seek privileges reserved for
soldiers
* Hearings continue for five charged in 9/11 plot
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 17 The
alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks showed up in the
Guantanamo war crimes courtroom on Wednesday wearing a
military-style camouflage vest over his white tunic, suggesting
he may try to invoke protections reserved for soldiers.
A U.S. Army judge ruled on Tuesday that Khalid Sheikh
Mohammed and four co-defendants charged with plotting the 2001
hijacked plane attacks could wear what they want to court, so
long as it did not pose a security risk or include part of a
U.S. military uniform like those worn by their guards.
The ruling came during a week of pretrial hearings in the
Sept. 11 case at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.
The rationale for Mohammed's wardrobe choice was unclear.
His lawyers had argued that he should be allowed to wear a
woodland-patterned camouflage vest to court because he wore one
as part of a U.S.-armed mujahideen force fighting against
Russian troops that occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s.
"Mr. Mohammed has previously distinguished himself on the
battlefield by wearing a military-style vest or clothing. He did
it in Afghanistan for the U.S. government during that proxy war,
he did it in Bosnia and he has a right to do it in this
courtroom," his defense attorney, Army Captain Jason Wright,
said on Tuesday.
The United States is trying Mohammed and the other alleged
al Qaeda conspirators as unlawful belligerents who are not
entitled to the combat immunity granted to soldiers who kill in
battle.
They are accused of recruiting, funding and training the
hijackers who slammed commercial jetliners into buildings in the
United States in 2001, killing 2,976 people. The defendants
could face the death penalty if convicted of charges that
include conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking civilians and
civilian targets, murder in violation of the laws of war,
destruction of property, hijacking and terrorism.
Under the Geneva Conventions, one of the things that
separate soldiers from unlawful belligerents is the wearing of
uniforms that distinguish them from civilians. Soldiers must
also follow a clear command structure, carry arms openly and
adhere to the laws of war.
Wright had argued that forbidding Mohammed from wearing
military-style garb could undermine his presumption of innocence
in the war crimes tribunal.
"The government has a burden to prove that this enemy
prisoner of war is an unprivileged enemy belligerent," Wright
argued.