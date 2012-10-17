UPDATE 1-Alleged 9/11 mastermind: America killed more people than hijackers did

* Khalid Sheikh Mohammed addresses Guantanamo courtroom
* Says U.S. uses elastic definition of national security
* 'We are all human beings,' he lectures the judge
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 17 -
T he alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks told the
Guantanamo courtroom on Wednesday that the U.S. government had
killed many more people in the name of national security than he
is accused of killing.
Khalid Sheik Mohammed was allowed to address the court at a
pretrial hearing focused on security classification rules for
evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of
orchestrating the hijacked plane attacks that killed 2,976
people.
"When the government feels sad for the death or the killing
of 3,000 people who were killed on September 11, we also should
feel sorry that the American government that was represented by
(the chief prosecutor) and others have killed thousands of
people, millions," said Mohammed, who wore a military-style
camouflage vest to the courtroom.
He accused the United States of using an elastic definition
of national security, comparable to the way dictators bend the
law to justify their acts.
"Many can kill people under the name of national security,
and to torture people under the name of national security, and
to detain children under the name of national security, underage
children," he said in Arabic through an English interpreter.
"The president can take someone and throw him into the sea
under the name of national security and so he can also legislate
the assassinations under the name of national security for the
American citizens," he said in an apparent reference to the U.S.
killing and burial at sea of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and
the U.S. use of drone strikes against U.S. citizens accused of
conspiring with al Qaeda.
He advised the court against "getting affected by the
crocodile tears" and said, "Your blood is not made out of gold
and ours is made out of water. We are all human beings."
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, gave Mohammed permission
to speak and did not interrupt him, but said he would not hear
any further personal comments from the defendants.
Mohammed's lecture to the court came during a week of
pretrial hearings at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba
for him and four other captives accused of recruiting, funding
and training the hijackers.
He did not indicate why he wore a camouflage vest, but his
wardrobe choice suggested he might try to invoke protections
reserved for soldiers.
Pohl had ruled on Tuesday that the defendants could wear
what they want to court, so long as it did not pose a security
risk or include any part of a U.S. military uniform like those
worn by their guards.
Mohammed's lawyers had argued that he should be allowed to
wear a woodland-patterned camouflage vest to court because he
wore one as part of a U.S.-armed mujahideen force fighting
against Russian troops that occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s.
"Mr. Mohammed has previously distinguished himself on the
battlefield by wearing a military-style vest or clothing. He did
it in Afghanistan for the U.S. government during that proxy war,
he did it in Bosnia and he has a right to do it in this
courtroom," his defense attorney, Army Captain Jason Wright,
argued on Tuesday.
The United States is trying Mohammed and the other alleged
al Qaeda captives as unlawful belligerents who are not entitled
to the combat immunity granted to soldiers who kill in battle.
They could face the death penalty if convicted of charges
that include conspiring with al Qaeda, attacking civilians and
civilian targets, murder in violation of the laws of war,
destruction of property, hijacking and terrorism.
Under the Geneva Conventions, one of the things that
separate soldiers from unlawful belligerents is the wearing of
uniforms that distinguish them from civilians. Soldiers must
also follow a clear command structure, carry arms openly and
adhere to the laws of war.
Wright had argued that forbidding Mohammed from wearing
military-style garb could undermine his presumption of innocence
in the war crimes tribunal.
"The government has a burden to prove that this enemy
prisoner of war is an unprivileged enemy belligerent," Wright
said.