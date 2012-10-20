UPDATE 2-Defense wants 9/11 trial televised globally from Guantanamo

* Defense lawyer asks: why is US afraid to let world watch?
* Judge questions whether television equals fairness
* Decision on televising trial is up to defense secretary
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 19 The
death penalty trial of five Guantanamo prisoners accused of
plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States is so
important that it should be televised globally, defense lawyers
argued on Friday.
The issue of televising the proceedings was discussed on the
final day of a week-long pretrial hearing for the alleged
mastermind of the hijacked plane attacks, Khalid Sheikh
Mohammed, and four co-defendants accused of providing money,
training and travel assistance to the hijackers.
"If these proceedings are fair, why is the government afraid
to let the world watch?" asked Marine Major William Hennessy, a
U.S. military lawyer defending Walid Bin Attash, a Yemeni
accused of training two of the hijackers at an al Qaeda camp in
Afghanistan.
"The government admits that these are historic proceedings,"
Hennessy added even as the military judge in the case sounded
skeptical about televising the trial and the prosecution said
the trial should not become "reality TV."
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has sole authority to
authorize the broadcast of the trials. A Pentagon spokesman said
that no one has formally asked him to do so.
The five defendants, who could face execution if convicted
of charges that include murder and terrorism, skipped Friday's
session after the judge declined their request for a recess on
the Muslim holy day.
Currently, the public can watch closed-circuit broadcasts of
the Guantanamo war crimes court proceedings only at a 200-seat
theater at Fort Meade, a U.S. Army base in Maryland.
Closed-circuit viewing sites at a handful of other military
bases in the eastern United States are restricted to relatives
of the 2,976 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and to the
firefighters, police officers and other emergency responders who
gave aid and searched for victims at the crash sites in New
York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
In hearings at the remote U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba, lawyers for some of the defendants asked the judge to open
those viewing sites to the general public, which the judge
declined to do. Lawyers for other defendants said the trial
should be televised globally to anyone who wants to watch.
Hennessy, the defense lawyer, acknowledged that the rules
give the defense secretary sole authority to decide whether to
televise the trials, but suggested the judge could make the
decision in the interests of ensuring the accused get a fair
trial.
The judge, U.S. Army Colonel James Pohl, did not immediately
rule on the request but seemed skeptical.
"I can look at any rule, any statute, and say 'I wouldn't
have done it that way.' Is that what you want a judge to do,
really?" he asked Hennessy. "I would have to conclude that the
lack of public television means the accused is getting an unfair
trial?"
'NOT REALITY TV'
The prosecution said federal court trials in the United
States are never televised.
"This is a court of justice. It is not reality TV," said the
chief prosecutor, Army Brigadier General Mark Martins, adding
that people's behavior sometimes changes for the worse when
cameras are present.
The prosecution said the right to an open trial provided by
the U.S. Constitution has been satisfied by the Fort Meade
viewing site, and that no one who wanted to watch the hearings
there has been turned away.
Officials at Fort Meade have said during previous hearings
that only a few dozen people turned up to watch, and that most
of them were journalists or lawyers assigned to other Guantanamo
cases.
During the week-long hearing, the judge had been scheduled
to hear a defense request to compel testimony from a former CIA
official about the agency's interrogation of the defendants at
secret overseas prisons where they claim they were tortured.
That was delayed until the next session, tentatively set to
begin on Dec. 3, pending resolution of a dispute about the rules
that govern defense requests for witnesses.
The defense lawyers say the deck is stacked against them
because the prosecution is allowed to decide whether the
witnesses and experts requested by the defense are relevant and
necessary.
The judge gets the final say in the matter, but the defense
lawyers say the system forces them to reveal their trial
strategy, tipping off the other side in what is an adversarial
process.
Prosecutor Clay Trivett said that if the prosecutors know
what testimony the defense is seeking, they can sometimes
stipulate to the facts in question, eliminating the expense of
bringing a witness to the Guantanamo base.
Trivett also said, "There's no right to surprise on either
side."