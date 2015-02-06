Trinity ET-plus guardrail passes four crash tests -U.S. regulator

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Federal Highway Administration said on Friday that Trinity Industries' ET-Plus guardrail end terminal, which has raised concerns among safety advocates, meets applicable crash test criteria.
The agency said the guardrail underwent four crash tests and an analysis of those concluded that the guardrail passed crash test criteria. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk