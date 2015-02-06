版本:
Trinity ET-plus guardrail passes four crash tests -U.S. regulator

WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Federal Highway Administration said on Friday that Trinity Industries' ET-Plus guardrail end terminal, which has raised concerns among safety advocates, meets applicable crash test criteria.

The agency said the guardrail underwent four crash tests and an analysis of those concluded that the guardrail passed crash test criteria. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey)
