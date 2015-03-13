版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 01:44 BJT

Trinity ET-Plus guardrail meets state standards - U.S. regulator

WASHINGTON, March 13 Trinity Industries' ET-Plus guardrail system meets applicable state crash test criteria, a U.S. regulator said on Friday, summarizing the findings of four separate crash tests.

"The tests results we are sharing today are but one piece of our extensive review of the performance of this device," Gregory Nadeau, deputy administrator at the Federal Highway Administration, said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐