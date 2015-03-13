Trinity ET-Plus guardrail meets state standards - U.S. regulator

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
WASHINGTON, March 13 Trinity Industries' ET-Plus guardrail system meets applicable state crash test criteria, a U.S. regulator said on Friday, summarizing the findings of four separate crash tests.
"The tests results we are sharing today are but one piece of our extensive review of the performance of this device," Gregory Nadeau, deputy administrator at the Federal Highway Administration, said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC